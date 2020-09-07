Monday, September 7, 2020 – A woman was taking her baby to a clinic in West Pokot when she was attacked by a stray buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

A passer-by found the unharmed baby girl in a bush next to the lifeless body of her mother and raised an alarm.

The buffalo that is said to have migrated from Uganda, gouged out the woman’s eyes and broke her limbs and hands.

Kenya Wildlife Services Senior Warden Hamisi Amulavu confirmed the incident stating that the buffalo was traced and killed by KWS officers.

“The body was moved to Kapenguria County Hospital mortuary.”

“The baby was taken to hospital for treatment. The Buffalo was traced later by KWS officers and killed,” he said.

Locals skinned the buffalo and shared the meat despite warning from KWS against eating wild meat.

“We scrambled for the meat. Previously the buffalo had been spotted chasing kids who were herding cows.”

“We are happy the KWS officers responded immediately and killed the buffalo.

“We can now sleep without worries,” a local identified as Moses Lotukon said.

Meanwhile, KWS wardens have urged locals to be alert and report any sighting of wild animals to the authorities.

