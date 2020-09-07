Monday, September 7, 2020 – Cool and reserved KTN anchor, Ben Kitili, is married to a 27 year old slay queen called Amina Mude.

Amina caused a stir not long time ago after she dumped the seasoned TV anchor on social media and declared herself a single mother.

Later on, she asked for forgiveness and claimed that she overreacted.

Kitili’s curvy wife is a typical slay queen who loves having some good time.

On Tik-Tok, men go nuts every time she posts a video.

In this latest video, she is seen grating her hips and moving her body, leaving Team Mafisi excited.

See the juicy video.

