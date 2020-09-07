Monday, September 7, 2020 – Sauti Sol lead singer, Bien, and his beautiful wife Chiki Kuruka are without a doubt the ‘it celebrity couple’ in East Africa.

Months after they exchanged vows in a low-key private wedding ceremony attended by only close friends and family, the two love birds have been opening up about their love journey.

During the latest episode of their Sol Family docu series, Bien disclosed that hefirst met Chiki at an event in Nairobi where she was in the company of a mutual friend called Emmanuel Jambo.

Initially, Bien thought Emmanuel and Chiki were an item.

They would latermeet at an event attended by Chiki and her friends, one of whom wanted to take a photo with Bien.

Having met before, Chiki approached Bien and requested him to take a pic with her friend and Bien took the opportunity to know her better.

“I met her standing at the parking lot of a friend of mine called Emmanuel and I was like Emmanuel unachapa kitu safi. I actually thought her and Emmanuel were together,” said Bien.

Adding:

“That night we ended up talking for so long and I was like this girl is intelligent. That time I had been single for about a year. When I met her, I wasn’t actually looking for love in her, but in her I felt like I was drinking a fresh glass of juice talking to Chiki.”

On her part, Chiki, who is a Nigerian fitness enthusiast turned radio presenter, stated that while she never believed in love at first sight, she had a connection with Bien from day one.

Bien later asked Chiki out for a meal after the graceful lady had apparently hooked up Sauti Sol with London based Ghanaian rapper, Fuse ODG.

However, their first date at Mama Oliech did not go down well with Chiki who didn’t like the place.

“I was like why are we here because this is not thank you for a hookup because again culture difference there’s cats walking around everywhere, there isn’t really even a ceiling. We’re sitting outside,” said Chiki.

Watch the video below.

