Monday September 7, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has detailed his plans regarding the upcoming 2022 General Elections.

Speaking during an interview on Weru TV, Ruto addressed a number of issues including speculation on who he will pick as his running mate for the big seat.

Media reports have linked several leaders to the DP’s bid, with Ruto said to be looking for a politician with political mettle to lock in significant votes.

But Ruto insisted that he was yet to pick his running mate.

“I cannot name a running mate now because the Jubilee Party first has to decide who will be the Presidential candidate,” he stated.

Former Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, and Tharaka Nithi Senator, Kithure Kindiki, are among names mentioned as possible running mates for Ruto in 2022.

Others including Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, and and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, had also been mentioned before political re-alignments saw them openly oppose Ruto.

On the formation of the Jubilee Asili Centre, where his political allies now operate from, the DP stated that the centre was meant for those allegedly locked out of the Jubilee headquarters.

He insisted that he remained firmly in Jubilee Party despite the wrangles playing out in the public.

“Jubilee Asili is not a party.”

“It is a plan to help those who are being harassed at the Jubilee Party offices,” he maintained.

Ruto further stated that they were determined to keep Jubilee alive as they had invested emotionally, politically and financially into growing the party.

