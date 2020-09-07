Monday September 7, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at Environment Cabinet Secretary, Keriako Tobiko, for referring to him as a mere clerk in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.

Tobiko was responding to a post by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, in which the legislator referred to Tobiko as a mere clerk, who needed to respect the President.

Speaking at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Athi River, Machakos County, where he had attended a prayer service, Ruto told Tobiko to come out of his ivory tower.

He called upon the CS to be humble and not to engage in insults and instead focus on delivering President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda.

“I ask that we all unite and deliver the manifesto we gave Kenyans, on Big Four agenda; food security, housing, job creation and universal health coverage.”

“I ask leaders who have an opportunity to serve in various government departments not to be proud, and stop spitting insults for us to achieve Uhuru’s development agenda,” he noted.

The DP also urged leaders to unite without setting party and faction boundaries as they continue to deliver services to the people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST