Monday, September 7, 2020 – This pickpocket tried to pinch a phone from another guy in public but ended up embarrassing himself.

In the hilarious video, the pickpocket is seen snatching the phone from his victim’s back pocket and hiding it under his shirt.

He then pretends like nothing had happened.

However, he didn’t realise that the guy he was stealing from had noticed everything.

What happened next will leave you in stitches and make your day.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST