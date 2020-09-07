Monday, September 7, 2020 – There will be fireworks tonight at theJohan Cruijff Arena when Netherlands and Italy face each other in the Nations League.

On the other hand, Italy were held to a 1-1 draw by a tough Bosnia on Friday night, with Stefano Sensi restoring parity after Edin Dzeko had made the breakthrough.

The Azzurri have a superior head-to-head record over the Netherlands, recording 10 victories from their 21 previous meetings in all competitions, suffering just three defeats in the process.

Netherlands: Cillessen; Hateboer, Veltman, Van Dijk, Ake; F. de Jong, De Roon; Depay, Wijnaldum, Bergwijn, L. de Jong

Italy:Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi; Barella, Sensi, Pellegrini; Insigne, Immobile, Zaniolo

Italy boast an impressive record against the Netherlands but if their performance against Bosnia & Herzegovina is anything to go buy, we reckon the two football giants will share the spoils in a scoring draw.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

EUN (21:45) Albania v Lithuania -1

