Monday, September 7, 2020 – Controversial Kikuyu singer and former Mungiki member, Muigai Wa Njoroge, is a romantic man.

There’s this notion that Kikuyu men are unromantic but Muigai, who is polygamous, treats his two wives like queens.

Over the weekend, he took his first wife, Njeri, to a romantic getaway in Nanyuki.

Muigai’s wife gushed over her husband, describing him as a ‘Kigongi’ (a bull in bed), and then shared photos goofing around like teenage lovers during the romantic getaway.

‘Lusoi resort Nanyuki the best place to be. With my King, Kigongi mwenyewe. Nakupenda sana,’ she posted.

Here are photos of the couple enjoying nice moments together.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST