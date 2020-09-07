Monday September 7, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has called for the sacking of Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, over the Covid19 looting at KEMSA.

Speaking in Seme, Kisumu County, during the burial of former Harambee Stars’ Captain, Dennis Oliech’s brother, Kevin Oliech, Sonko called on DPP Noordin Haji not to spare Kagwe and other Cabinet Secretaries mentioned in the KEMSA scandal.

He said there is need for comprehensive investigations and subsequent prosecution of senior Government officers irrespective of their social status.

“Cabinet Secretaries who misuse billions of shillings meant for Kenyans should be charged and kicked out of Government.”

“It is unfortunate that we have people who can misuse public funds at a time when Kenyans are suffering,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, who called on the DPP and DCI officers to fast-track investigations over the matter.

“This is a serious matter and we want justice to be done to the people of this country without further delay,” he said.

