Monday, September 7, 2020 – Michelle Obama has shared a cute throwback photo from their wedding night while reflecting on her 28 year marriage to President Obama.

Michelle and Obama tied the knot on October 3, 1992 and have been blessed with two daughters, Malia 22 and Sasha 19.

While sharing the photo on Instagram, Michelle, 56 wrote:

‘Last week on The #MichelleObamaPodcast, Conan and I reflected on our marriages.

“This relationship can be one of the most foundational pieces of our identities—bringing us so much joy, meaning, and support every single day.

“But one thing is for sure: It also takes a lot of work; a lot of honesty with ourselves and our partners.

“That’s one thing I’ve learned. I’d love to hear some of the things you’ve learned about marriage and about yourself.’

The photo has garnered over 2 million likes with Netizens gushing over their love story.

See the photo below.

