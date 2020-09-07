Monday, 07 September 2020 – Last month, skirt chasing Kameme TV presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, caused a stir after it emerged that he dumped his wife for slay queen gospel songstress, Mary Lincoln, and made their controversial union official through a dowry payment ceremony attended by close friends.

Mary Lincoln, whose behaviours are well known in the rotten Kikuyu gospel music industry, was warming Njogu’s bed even when he was married to his first wife.

The curvy and light skinned songstress be-witched the seasoned radio presenter with love, prompting him to dump his first wife.

Njogu is so much in love with Mary Lincoln that he occasionally surprises her with flowers at work.

Mary Lincoln is a typical slay queen and Njogu has to put effort or else, she will dump him and move on to the next one.

This is how he has been treating the mother of 3 like a 20 year old.







