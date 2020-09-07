Monday September 7, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has picked a fight with Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala for rejecting the third-generation County revenue allocation formula.

Speaking yesterday during a meeting with a section of ODM leaders from Kakamega at the residence of the area Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Raila questioned whether Malala was elected to represent the people of Kakamega after rejecting the revenue sharing formula which will give Kakamega more money than before.

“If you are elected as an MP or a Senator, you are supposed to represent the people, the formula has been tabled in the Senate, but you say you do not want to deny funds to people from other Counties, are you really elected by the people of Kakamega?”

“If there is a Senator that is having their County getting more funds but they reject the formula, it’s not that they love people from other Counties, there is a question mark,” noted Raila.

Raila urged the Senate to come up with a lasting solution to solve the standoff that is now affecting Counties.

Senator Malala vowed to reject the formula at all costs following his arrest on August 17th alongside Steve Lelegwe (Samburu), Christopher Langat (Bomet).

Malala claimed that the arrest was part of State intimidation over their stand on the controversy surrounding the Counties’ revenue formula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST