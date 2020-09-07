Monday September 7, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has irked Kenyans who are now yearning for his blood after addressing a roadside rally in Machakos County yesterday.

Ruto was criticized for becoming the latest leader to flout Covid-19 regulations that banned political gatherings.

He addressed a large crowd of hundreds of Machakos residents from atop his SUV.

Ruto addressed the rally after attending the Sunday service at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church of Kenya (A.C.K) in Athi River, Machakos County.

He was accompanied by leaders including former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama who had vowed to popularise Ruto’s Presidential bid in the region.

Excited residents chanted his name and followed his motorcade after Ruto’s speech.

The situation revived the debate on double-standards applied in the enforcement of Covid-19 regulations.

Other leaders who have come under fire for flouting the directive on gatherings are President Uhuru Kenyatta and Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

Uhuru addressed crowds in Mukuru, Nairobi, from atop his vehicle after commissioning health projects.

Kagwe, on the other hand, addressed crowds in Mombasa and Kericho during his tours to assess the County’s preparedness.

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has also been on the spot for flouting the directives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST