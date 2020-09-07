Monday, 07 September 2020 – Gospel singer, Guardian Angel, has assured his 50 year old lover, Esther Musila, that their love with last forever.

The 31 year old singer took to his Instagram page and posted a message directed to the mother of three, who has bewitched him with love.

Guardian Angel has received endless criticism from keyboard warriors for falling in love with an older woman but he seems unbothered.

‘I promise I’m staying forever, because it feels right when I’m without you,’ he wrote accompanied by love emojis.

Esther Musila, who has worked at United Nations for 18 years, is a mother of three children aged 29, 26 and 22.

