Monday, 07 September 2020 – Tea Master, Edgar Obare, is thanking God for his life after he almost died after having a meal with a friend at ArtCaffe, Capital Centre branch.

Narrating the incident on social media, Edgar said that he ordered prawns at the restaurant and soon after he finished eating the food, he developed breathing problems and his face became swollen.

Instead of ArtCaffe staff helping him, they were just staring at him.

He went to a nearby chemist since the only hospital at the business premise was closed.

At the chemist, he was given some tablets and then ordered to go for further treatment at Nairobi Hospital since his condition was serious.

According to Obare, he could have died in 15 minutes.

This is how he narrated his close shave with death.















The Kenyan DAILY POST