Start date: immediately
Salary 15k
Job description
We are looking for a front office/customer service person to work at our mineral water sale and refill center
Qualifications
- Certificate in secretarial
- Good customer service skills
- Good phone etiquette
- At least 1 year working experience in a business environment.
- Be an effective communicator, with strong written and verbal skills.
- Have proficiency in MS office suite.
How to apply
Interested and Qualified candidates should submit their CV by 15th September 2020 at 4PM. Please quote your current and expected salary
Applications should be send to hr@nani.co.ke