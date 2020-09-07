Global Communities

Job Title: Cooperative Finance Officer

Level: Officer

Department: USAID / CLEAR Program

Location: Karen / Nairobi

Reports To: SME Business Specialist

Supervises: No

Overview: Global Communities, formerly CHF International, is an international non-profit organization that works closely with communities worldwide to bring about sustainable changes that improve the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable.

Global Communities is implementing the USAID funded Cooperative Leadership Engagement Advocacy and Research (CLEAR) program.

CLEAR has three primary objectives:

1) promote the adoption and implementation of cooperative legislation and policies that support and strengthen cooperative businesses in 25 counties;

2) strengthen the business acumen and performance of cooperative businesses while integrating and empowering youth and women within cooperative business structures in targeted urban and peri-urban markets to increase economic participation and county revenue growth; and

3) improve cooperative systems and networks through the USAID Collaboration, Learning and Adaptation (CLA) approach and through our research program implemented in collaboration with USIU Africa.

The CLEAR program does NOT work with agriculture co-ops or with SACCOs; but instead works with service/worker-owned and housing cooperatives.

The Global Communities Kenya office is seeking a qualified and passionate Cooperative Finance Officer for the CLEAR program. The Cooperative Finance Officer will have the primary responsibility of working with the Cooperative Business Enterprises (CBEs) to implement CLEAR Program’s Objective 2 strategy.

Specifically, the Cooperative Finance Officer shall provide technical assistance towards the design, implementation, training and reporting on capacity building and coaching of cooperatives under objective two support in the area of financial management.

During the teleworking period as a result of the global pandemic, the Cooperative Finance Officer will be responsible for the direct training and mentorship of small businesses through online training given the current teleworking status of Nairobi and be comfortable delivering content via Zoom or MS Teams and other available platforms the Program may adopt in the course of this assignment.

The Cooperative Finance Officer will work under the supervision of the SME Business Specialist in coordination with the USAID/CLEAR Kenya in-Country Team Lead and the Chief of Party/Director for Cooperatives and Inclusive Business. The in-Country Team Lead is responsible for the management and leadership of program operations in Kenya, and will serve as the Country Program Representative.

The Cooperative Finance Officer will work closely with the Cooperative Development Officer and work on cross-cutting activities that may include the Program’s research activities, Collaboration, Learning and Adaptation focused learning forums as may be assigned.

Responsibilities:

The Cooperative Finance Officer shall provide technical assistance towards the implementation of USAID/CLEAR Intermediate Result #2: Support to Cooperative Businesses.

Critical to this position is a strong functional understanding of the Kenyan Cooperative movement with a focus on operational and financial management. Understanding of the service/worker-owned cooperative model as well as experience in conducting results-oriented online training and/or coaching shall be an added advantage.

The candidate should be open to working in a nontraditional working environment with remote management and have good communication and cooperation skills.

The responsibilities included under this assignment are:

Design, plan and deliver training programming in cooperatives financial management – including all materials and online content;

Coach at least 10 cooperatives under USAID/CLEAR support in the areas of budgeting, book keeping, preparation of financial statements and prudent financial management policies and procedures ensuring each cooperative is capable of passing annual audits and filing taxes with the KRA;

Provide technical input the development of the strategy for achieving Intermediate Result #2 targets;

Implement and report on activities outlined in the workplan aimed at achieving Intermediate Result #2 targets;

In coordination with the SME Business Specialist and the consultants, provide technical and logistical assistance towards the preparation and execution of the one-on-one cooperative coaching session in the areas of taxation and equity;

Work with the SME Business Specialist and the USAID/CLEAR team to ensure timely execution of activities duly assigned under this job description;

Proven ability to work in a team to achieve both individual and team targets;

Support in the data collection and dissemination of the annual Cooperative Performance Index under the supervision of the SME Business Specialist in collaboration with the Cooperative Development Officer, M&E team, Team Lead/Policy & Legislative Affairs Specialist, Technical Specialist and the USAID/CLEAR Chief of Party.

Participate in team meetings, quarterly results analysis sessions, cross-cutting Program activities to enhance better coordination and maximized synergies within the Team;

Any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in the fields of Finance, Accounting, Cooperative Management, Business Administration, Entrepreneurship, or other related field;

Proven experience working with cooperative businesses to strengthen their financial management systems and procedures;

Demonstrated experience and timely delivery of results working under remote supervision and management;

Working knowledge of the cooperative business model and ability to learn the Worker/Owner Cooperative model so as to be able to transfer knowledge;

Ability to engage with SMEs and cooperative businesses on web platforms including providing online training;

Knowledge of cooperative business model and/or experience working with boards a plus;

Ability to be self-directed

Enjoy working with young entrepreneurs to achieve financial growth;

Ability to work remotely and uninterrupted with stable internet connection;

Must be a team player and have a flexible working schedule to accommodate an international management team in Washington, DC.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should forward their updated CV and application letter ONLY to kevacancies@globalcommunities.org with clear subject: COOPERATIVE FINANCE OFFICER on or by September 18, 2020.

Global Communities is an equal opportunity employer.