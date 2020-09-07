Monday, September 7, 2020 – Doctors have established that people who keep grudges and refuse to forgive often fall sick.

According to Dr. Michael Barry, harboring negative emotions like anger and hatred creates a state of chronic anxiety.

Chronic anxiety very predictably produces excess adrenaline and cortisol, which reduce the production of natural killer cells, which are your body’s foot soldier in the fight against cancer and other ailments.

Forgiveness therapy is now being explored in earnest as a way to help treat cancer.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST