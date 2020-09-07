Monday September 7, 2020 – Emurua Dikir MP, Johana Ng’eno, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for having a frosty relationship with his Deputy, William Ruto.

Venting on Monday, the vocal legislator told Uhuru to resign as the President for failing to work with his DP or else he will have it very rough from Kenyans.

He went ahead to dare the Head of State to jail him saying he does not care.

“Uhuru should work with the Deputy President and if you do not want to do so, go home, Kenya does not belong to Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“Kenya belongs to the people, this is not a country you can rule the way you want, and if you want to jail us, so be it,” noted the MP, who is an ally of Ruto.

In the hard-hitting rant, Ng’eno urged the President to rule the country in accordance with the Constitution or return to his home town of Gatundu.

At the same time, the Emurua Dikir MP warned Uhuru against endorsing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga or any other presidential candidate in the 2022 General Elections.

Ruto, in a past interview, shed light on his relationship with Uhuru and claimed that it was decided that he should take a back-seat to allow the President to build his legacy.

