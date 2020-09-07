Position: Customer Service Representative

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face.

We are searching for a professional Customer Service Representative who will effectively respond to customer inquiries and provide information through various communication channels, while keeping customer satisfaction at the core of every decision and interaction.

We are looking for a confident and self-motivated individual who is looking for a customer service opportunity.

About the Client: A leading Kenya based healthcare private facility that continuously strives to enhance the treatment experience of all their patients. It follows the best infection control protocols to avoid any interaction in our patients.

The center is run by a well-trained and professional team. The facility ensures that all the national guidelines are followed thoroughly without compromising the quality while providing holistic care for these patients.

Qualifications

Degrees in Business, Marketing, or any other related fields.

Bachelor’s Degree in Communication, Public Relations, Marketing or any related course.

Customer Service experience: 2 Years would be an added advantage preferably in a busy environment.

Knowledge of customer service principles and practices.

Attained a C+ or higher in your KCSE

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

Ability to observe confidentiality

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Enthusiasm and Reliability

Ability to multi-task and work under pressure

Ability to work long hours

Be self-motivated

Be flexible and adaptable

Exceptional interpersonal skills

Can handle complaints in a cool manner and tactful

Courteous

Have an interest in helping people.

Observation Skills

Responsibilities

Maintaining a positive, empathetic and professional attitude towards clients at all times.

Primary point of contact within the hospital.

Investigate and respond to all customer enquiries promptly directly to customer inquiries either fact to face, by telephone or electronically and resolving customer complaints.

Welcoming, receiving, guiding and directing the patients around the hospital.

Filling and processing of application forms.

Investigate and respond to all customer enquiries promptly.

Escalate complex queries to the appropriate functional area.

Carry out customer and product related document processing.

Make customers’ experiences better by ensuring customer satisfaction

Communicating with customers through various channels.

Develops and maintains strong relationships with customers by providing support, information, and guidance.

Provides excellent customer service by responding promptly to customer inquiries, questions, acknowledging concerns and resolving complaints.

Answer all incoming calls and redirect them or keep messages.

Handling patients, referral sources, and administrative department inquires.

Assisting the doctors in booking appointments for the next visit of the patient.

Entering patient information into a customer information system.

Serving as a backup when other employees are out due to absent staff members

Any other duties as assigned.

How to apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE) as subject to reach us not later than 11th September 2020 to italglobaljobs@gmail.com stating the current pay and expected salary. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.