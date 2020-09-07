Position: Customer Service Intern

Report to: the head of the customer service department.

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Description

The customer Service Intern will assist the customer service team to maintain customer relationships by ensuring that clients’ needs are met to their satisfaction and ensure that deepAfrica.com maintains a good corporate image.

Responsibilities

Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution

Resolve complaints by enquiring about the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure

Respond to customer inquiries by understanding inquiry; reviewing previous inquiries and responses; gathering and researching information; assembling and forwarding information; verifying customer’s understanding of information and

Communicating with customers through various : telephone calls, Skype, Live chat, Emails, whatsApp and any new developments in communication.

Improve quality of service by recommending improved processes; identifying new product and service

Accomplish customer service responsibilities effectively and contribute to the achievement of the organization mission and vision by completing related tasks as needed.

Qualifications

Proven customer support experience

Have a good understanding of our products, services, and customer service processes.

Ability to maintain a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all

Understand the professional use of the telephone and adequately handle, document, follow-up and give comprehensive reports for clients’ requests

Familiar with CRM systems and practices

Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening

Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Engage with clients professionally and with integrity and

Ability to multitask, prioritize and manage time effectively

How to Apply

To apply for this position, send your CV and Cover letter to hr@deepafrica.com with the subject starting with Customer Service Intern Aug 2020