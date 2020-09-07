Position: Customer Service Intern
Report to: the head of the customer service department.
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Job Description
The customer Service Intern will assist the customer service team to maintain customer relationships by ensuring that clients’ needs are met to their satisfaction and ensure that deepAfrica.com maintains a good corporate image.
Responsibilities
- Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution
- Resolve complaints by enquiring about the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure
- Respond to customer inquiries by understanding inquiry; reviewing previous inquiries and responses; gathering and researching information; assembling and forwarding information; verifying customer’s understanding of information and
- Communicating with customers through various : telephone calls, Skype, Live chat, Emails, whatsApp and any new developments in communication.
- Improve quality of service by recommending improved processes; identifying new product and service
- Accomplish customer service responsibilities effectively and contribute to the achievement of the organization mission and vision by completing related tasks as needed.
Qualifications
- Proven customer support experience
- Have a good understanding of our products, services, and customer service processes.
- Ability to maintain a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all
- Understand the professional use of the telephone and adequately handle, document, follow-up and give comprehensive reports for clients’ requests
- Familiar with CRM systems and practices
- Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening
- Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Engage with clients professionally and with integrity and
- Ability to multitask, prioritize and manage time effectively
How to Apply
To apply for this position, send your CV and Cover letter to hr@deepafrica.com with the subject starting with Customer Service Intern Aug 2020