Role: Customer Growth Representative

Reporting to; Customer Growth Manager

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job description

Sokowatch is transforming communities across Africa by revolutionizing access to essential goods and services. By connecting small shops to the digital economy, we fix inefficient supply chains and provide services previously unavailable to informal businesses. Sokowatch aims to provide everything a retailer needs, no wholesalers or banks necessary.

Thousands of retailers across Kenya,Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda use Sokowatch’s mobile ordering and delivery platform to receive the goods they need as quickly and cheaply as possible while also accessing growth financing for the first time. We’re looking to grow our team with highly talented and motivated employees who are excited to work in a fast-paced and dynamic startup environment.

Dominate the duka market across Africa by being their #1 partner for all goods and services by 2021. Sokowatch will provide everything a duka needs, no wholesalers or distributors necessary.

Your role as a Customer Growth Representative is to provide complete and appropriate solutions for every customer in order to boost revenue growth, customer acquisition levels, and profitability.

You will support customer growth by fostering the company values and purpose while providing exemplary customer experience that leads to revenue growth.

Responsibilities

Manage dukas by supporting them throughout the sales process from order placement to delivery.

Establish, develop and maintain positive customer relationships to ensure customer retention.

Increase client adoption and the Average Revenue Per User.

Upsell Sokowatch digital and financial services and push digital payments.

Use data to analyze the market and inform on product priorities and pricing.

Supply the management team with reports and data on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities and potential for new products and services.

Act as a strategic advisor to the customers, anticipate customer needs and negotiate for discounts for the customers.

Ensure general customer satisfaction in order to promote customer retention.

Qualifications

2 years of experience in retail sales

Bachelor in Sales and Marketing or Diploma in a related field

Good Communication skills

Ability to build relationships

Proven track record in FMCG sales

Excellent negotiation skills

Good organizational and time management skills

Attention to detail

Ability to develop in-depth knowledge about products and markets

Ability to work under minimal supervision

Good business sense and professional manner.

How to apply

Click here to apply