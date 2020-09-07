Role: Customer Growth Representative
Reporting to; Customer Growth Manager
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Job description
Sokowatch is transforming communities across Africa by revolutionizing access to essential goods and services. By connecting small shops to the digital economy, we fix inefficient supply chains and provide services previously unavailable to informal businesses. Sokowatch aims to provide everything a retailer needs, no wholesalers or banks necessary.
Thousands of retailers across Kenya,Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda use Sokowatch’s mobile ordering and delivery platform to receive the goods they need as quickly and cheaply as possible while also accessing growth financing for the first time. We’re looking to grow our team with highly talented and motivated employees who are excited to work in a fast-paced and dynamic startup environment.
Dominate the duka market across Africa by being their #1 partner for all goods and services by 2021. Sokowatch will provide everything a duka needs, no wholesalers or distributors necessary.
Your role as a Customer Growth Representative is to provide complete and appropriate solutions for every customer in order to boost revenue growth, customer acquisition levels, and profitability.
You will support customer growth by fostering the company values and purpose while providing exemplary customer experience that leads to revenue growth.
Responsibilities
- Manage dukas by supporting them throughout the sales process from order placement to delivery.
- Establish, develop and maintain positive customer relationships to ensure customer retention.
- Increase client adoption and the Average Revenue Per User.
- Upsell Sokowatch digital and financial services and push digital payments.
- Use data to analyze the market and inform on product priorities and pricing.
- Supply the management team with reports and data on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities and potential for new products and services.
- Act as a strategic advisor to the customers, anticipate customer needs and negotiate for discounts for the customers.
- Ensure general customer satisfaction in order to promote customer retention.
Qualifications
- 2 years of experience in retail sales
- Bachelor in Sales and Marketing or Diploma in a related field
- Good Communication skills
- Ability to build relationships
- Proven track record in FMCG sales
- Excellent negotiation skills
- Good organizational and time management skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to develop in-depth knowledge about products and markets
- Ability to work under minimal supervision
- Good business sense and professional manner.
How to apply