Home Entertainment Crowd 1 thugs at work – They hired this V8 for photoshoot!... Crowd 1 thugs at work – They hired this V8 for photoshoot! They will then lie how they make 100K a week (PHOTOs) September 7, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MARY LINCOLN has bewitched NJOGU WA NJOROGE with love – He keeps surprising her with flowers at work (PHOTOs) I promise I’m staying forever. It feels right when I’m with you – GUARDIAN ANGEL assures his 50 year old lover, ESTHER This is real, nothing fake here – Utawezana?? (PHOTO) Check out how KTN news anchor, SHARON MOMANYI’s lavish baby shower went down (PHOTOs) Nini husumbua WaKAMBA – This was recorded in a club before corona, Eh! Eh! (VIDEO) Wenye wivu wajinyonge! GUARDIAN ANGEL shares a video goofing around with his 50 year old ‘Cougar’ like teenage lovers Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,708FansLike52,137FollowersFollow