Monday, September 7, 2020 – KTN news anchor, Sharon Momanyi, was treated to a lavish baby shower over the weekend.

The baby shower that was graced by family and close friends comes days after the award winning journalist went public with her pregnancy.

With the delivery date first approaching, it is clear that the screen siren did a great job at concealing her growing baby bump.

The photos were shared on Instagram by Sharon’s former colleague, Ia Wafula, who currently works with BBC Africa.

While sharing the photos, Ian wrote:

“Baby Shark 🎶 Congratulations @sharon_momanyi!”

See the photos below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST