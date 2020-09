Monday, September 7, 2020 – 31 year old gospel singer, Guardian Angel, is the talk of the town after he introduced his 50 year old lover, Esther Musila, a mother of three children aged 29, 26 and 22.

Keyboard warriors are busy condemning Guardian Angel for falling in love with a cougar but he seems unbothered.

The young man is enjoying life with his 50 year old lover as some Kenyans continue making noise and judging him.

See the latest video of the hottest couple in town.

