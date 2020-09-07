Position: Administrative Assistant

Sector: Audit

Location Nairobi CBD.

Compensation :-Ksh15,000-20,000/=

Responsibilities

Answer phones and welcome clients and general office duties.

Schedule appointments and maintain calendars,

Schedule and coordinate staff and other meetings,

Collate and distribute mail Prepare communications, such as memos, emails, invoices, reports and other correspondences.

Write and edit documents from letters to reports and instructional documents

Create and maintain filing systems, both electronic and physical.

Manage office accounts and perform bookkeeping.

Manage office supplies and ensure clean office at all times.

Familiar with digital platforms and assist in placing adverts in social media platforms.

Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in a Secretaria, Diploma in Business Management, Diploma in Office Management or any other relevant business course.

any other relevant business course. Excellent communication skills-verbal and written.

Practicall and skilled in use of ms office and QuickBooks useage.

Not more than 26years of age and

Experience 1-2 years and desired. Audit or professional firm experience is an added advantage.

Able to start immediately.

How to apply



Send CV & references to info@interfaceconsult.com by 10th September 2020.

If you don’t hear from us by 12th September 2020 consider you application unsuccessful