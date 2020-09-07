Position: Administrative Assistant

Sector: Audit

Location Nairobi CBD.

Compensation :-Ksh15,000-20,000/=

Responsibilities

  • Answer phones and welcome clients and general office duties.
  • Schedule appointments and maintain calendars,
  • Schedule and coordinate staff and other meetings,
  • Collate and distribute mail Prepare communications, such as memos, emails, invoices, reports and other correspondences.
  • Write and edit documents from letters to reports and instructional documents
  • Create and maintain filing systems, both electronic and physical.
  • Manage office accounts and perform bookkeeping.
  • Manage office supplies and ensure clean office at all times.
  • Familiar with digital platforms and assist in placing adverts in social media platforms.

Qualifications

  • Degree or Diploma in a Secretaria, Diploma in Business Management, Diploma in Office Management or any other relevant business course.
  • Excellent communication skills-verbal and written.
  • Practicall and skilled in use of ms office and QuickBooks useage.
  • Not more than 26years of age and
  • Experience 1-2 years and desired. Audit or professional firm experience is an added advantage.
  • Able to start immediately.

How to apply

Send CV & references to info@interfaceconsult.com by 10th September 2020.

If you don’t hear from us by 12th September 2020 consider you application unsuccessful

