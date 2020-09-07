Position: Administrative Assistant
Sector: Audit
Location Nairobi CBD.
Compensation :-Ksh15,000-20,000/=
Responsibilities
- Answer phones and welcome clients and general office duties.
- Schedule appointments and maintain calendars,
- Schedule and coordinate staff and other meetings,
- Collate and distribute mail Prepare communications, such as memos, emails, invoices, reports and other correspondences.
- Write and edit documents from letters to reports and instructional documents
- Create and maintain filing systems, both electronic and physical.
- Manage office accounts and perform bookkeeping.
- Manage office supplies and ensure clean office at all times.
- Familiar with digital platforms and assist in placing adverts in social media platforms.
Qualifications
- Degree or Diploma in a Secretaria, Diploma in Business Management, Diploma in Office Management or any other relevant business course.
- Excellent communication skills-verbal and written.
- Practicall and skilled in use of ms office and QuickBooks useage.
- Not more than 26years of age and
- Experience 1-2 years and desired. Audit or professional firm experience is an added advantage.
- Able to start immediately.
How to apply
Send CV & references to info@interfaceconsult.com by 10th September 2020.
If you don’t hear from us by 12th September 2020 consider you application unsuccessful