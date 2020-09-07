Position: Accounts and Admin Associate

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Tapona (Eggpreneur) is a social enterprise on a mission to empower young women as entrepreneurs. We equip young women with knowledge, tools and resources they need to build sustainable businesses, to end generational poverty.

The Account and AdminAssociate is responsible for administrative, communication, and accounting tasks. The candidate is also responsible for maintain communication with our customers, training, bookkeepingand reports as well as marketing our services and products to existing and potential customers. Preparing project reports, budgets, Data management and updating the office database, coaching and training clients. The responsibilities include:

Responsibilities

Perform Accounting Duties

This may include preparing deposits, processing payments, creating financial reports, assisting with the budget planning, preparing and submitting tax forms and maintaining financial databases and spreadsheets.

Work on accounting (QuickBooks) records, contracts, payment and other financial records

Check and verify vendor bills before making payment advice.

Maintain bank deposits and check payment records.

Provide accounting and administrative support to external audit teams.

Integrate administrative and accounting functions smoothly.

Perform Administrative Duties

Assisting with smooth running of Administration and operation office performing these duties every day.

Undertake administrative tasks such as drafting business proposal, activity budget, policy and manual preparation, and HR activities.

Make contact with potential clients/partners to create new business opportunities

Generation of operational reports, such as newsletters, project updates and quarterly reports.

Write, screen and interview potential candidates, partners and to meet organizations needs and growth strategies.

Coordinating appointments and meetings and managing staff calendars and schedules.

Assist the team by providing office support including customer and employee support.

Mentoring, training, and coaching our interns and Eggpreneur candidates to ensure maximum productivity.

Serving as the assistant to the Director

Qualifications

Holder of bachelor’s degree or diploma Program related to business, accounting or Finance.

Experience in accounting or finance. Strong experience in QuickBooks, Sage or other software.

Exceptional analytical and communication (written and verbal) skills.

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build relationships and Open mindset, including ability to think strategically, operate independently, self-motivated.

Ability to work effectively in high-pressure situations, juggle multiple tasks simultaneously

Female preferred (flexible to travel 20% of the time and work in semi-rural setting)

High level of proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel, PowerPoint and Word.

To be successful in this role, should have Finance or Accounting background and be familiar with Administration work

How to apply

Starting remuneration 13,000 per month. Send your CV and cover letter describing your qualifications and experience to: info@eggpreneur.com . Before 12th Sept, 2020 Noon.