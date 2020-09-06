Sunday, September 6, 2020 – Curvy Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, has explained why she posed completely naked and shared the racy photos on Instagram.

The bootylicious lass caused massive chaos on social media after she shared two photos flaunting her assets in a birthday suit.

Speaking during an interview with Pwani FM, Vera, who recently relocated to Mombasa from Nairobi said:

“It is my birthday (September) month.

“My birthday is on September 30th and i like posing in my birthday suit.”

“Sometimes we want to feel sexy.

“Most times I don’t wear makeup and I’m in a Dera with no wig on.

“So it is nice to mix it up, to spice it. (From the social media reactions) I feel good and I realise I still got it.”

Check out the photos below in case you missed them.





