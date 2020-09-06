Sunday, 06 September 2020 – 31 year old gospel singer, Guardian Angel, is in love with a 50 year old woman and despite endless criticism on social media, he is fearlessly parading photos getting mushy with the aging woman.

Esther Musila, an employee of the United Nations, has three grownup children aged 29, 26 and 22.

The age difference between her eldest child and her husband, Guardian Angel, is only two years.

Infact, she has a very young daughter that Guardian Angel should be dating but as they say, love knows no age and the young man has chosen the 50 year old woman to be his wife until death separates them.

Here are photos of Esther Musila’s grown up children.

Will they call Guardian Angel daddy or bro?





The Kenyan DAILY POST