Sunday September 6, 2020 – Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has once again accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his men of sabotaging Deputy President William Ruto during their virtual meeting with Governors on Covid-19.

Speaking in an interview with NTV‘s Dr Kingori, Itumbi claimed that DP Ruto was sabotaged by a member of the technical team hosting the conference.

He added that he was present when Ruto was making his remarks in the meeting, and ruled out the possibility of poor internet connection.

“I was right there, the internet was stable and strong.”

“We streamed live on Thursday for three hours on multiple devices with no interruption, why would you think that an event with Governors, a direct line, would be an issue?” Itumbi posed.

“This was a CoG event.”

“It was being controlled from Delta House, there was an IT team there, so there was a possibility that somebody switched it off.”

“I can tell you for sure, as a fact from an expert point of view that the internet was not the problem,” he added.

He claimed that the DP was cut off, nobody from the CoG technical team bothered to call or find out what had happened.

