Sunday September 6, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has fired back at Environment CS, Keriako Tobiko, who has vowed to evict him and his father from Embobut Forest.

The visibly agitated Murkomen accused the CS of being driven by revenge after their clash over the support for Deputy President William Ruto.

Murkomen stated that the CS is “mentally deranged” and wondered how he rose to be the DPP.

He also stated that after their fallout, he will not be surprised if some crime is planted on him.

“We have a CS who is mentally deranged.”

“Just because of one tweet he has exploded and now promising to revenge against me and my father.”

“Never mind the facts, he will find some crime somewhere in the books.”

“Just imagine this idiot was once our DPP! From Embobut to Tobiko I say come baby come!” Murkomen tweeted.

Tobiko has named Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen as among those who have illegally encroached into Embobut Forest.

The no-nonsense CS maintained that he will kick out Murkomen should he fail to pack and leave.

The CS asserted that all water catchment areas will be protected and those who have encroached into the same will be kicked out regardless of their political connections.

“We will not allow what happened in Mau Forest to happen here.”

“When Mau evictions were happening, this guy called Murkomen was one of those who went to Maasai Mau and insisted people would not leave.”

“Didn’t they leave?”

“He personally lives in Embobut Forest.”

“Senator Murkomen start packing and leave.”

“The forest is not yours,” stated the CS.

