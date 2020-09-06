Sunday, September 6, 2020 – A popular journalist took to twitter to troll a guy he spotted proposing to his girlfriend in a KFC outlet calling him ‘broke’

The vain South African journalist shared a photo of the guy putting a ring on his fiancée after she said yes and wrote.

“SA men are so broke they even propose at KFC. They have absolutely no class. Who even proposes at KFC?”

This idiot did not know he was setting the couple up with the biggest blessings of their lives.

The tweet went viral with corporates falling over themselves to spoil the couple with goodies.

See the tweets below.























The Kenyan DAILY POST.