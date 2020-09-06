Sunday September 6, 2020 – The invisible war between Deputy President William Ruto and the infamous ‘deep state’ seems to be getting dirtier after the latter continued frustrating the second in command.

From locking him outside his State given residence in Mombasa to removing his allies from house committees and isolating him in the battle against Covid-19, more pain for DP Ruto in his journey to State House continues.

Last week, Ruto who was in Mombasa for an official visit boarded a commercial flight (Kenya Airways) and spent the night at a private hotel in the area.

There were no military or police planes to take him to Nairobi and back as it is always the norm since he is the second in command.

He was also denied access to the official residence of the Deputy President in Mombasa.

When contacted, Ruto’s Deputy Spokesman, Emmanuel Taalam, refused to comment on the matter indicating that William Ruto was focused on helping President Uhuru Kenyatta achieve his legacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST