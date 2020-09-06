Sunday, 06 September 2020 – Gospel singer, Guardian Angel, is the talk of town after it emerged that he is in love with 50 year old Esther Musila, a mother of three.

Guardian, who is 31 years old, shared photos goofing around with the aging woman like teenage lovers.

Despite the age difference of 20 years, Guardian, a former street urchin, has decided that Esther is the special woman that he will spend the rest of his life with.

The curvy woman, who loves flexing muscles while in the company of her ‘Ben 10’, worked in the banking industry for 5 years before she landed a well-paying job at United Nations.

She has worked at the United Nations for the last 18 years.

She works at the Water and Sanitation Department in the humanitarian organisation.

We understand that Guardian Angel has relocated from his rented house in Umoja Estate, to live with his aging lover at her residence in Greenspan Estate, a middle class estate in Eastlands.

