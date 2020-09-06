Sunday September 6, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has been forced to find his own solution after being cut off from accessing state-funded choppers.

Last week, Ruto was forced to use a commercial flight to Mombasa because he could not access his State granted chopper due to deteriorating relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking yesterday, Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General, Caleb Kositany, noted that Ruto had resolved to use his own logistics solutions after being frustrated by the Government.

“They have shown him that he is unwanted and he has decided to engage Kenyans from his own pocket if need be,” Kositany explained.

The Deputy President was also forced to put himself up in a hotel after he was locked out the official residence.

According to Ruto’s Spokesperson, Emmanuel Talam, the DP had also resolved not to air out his frustrations and instead support President Uhuru Kenyatta to complete his tenure.

“He is not the complaining type.”

“He wants the President to build his legacy and is committed to helping him achieve that,” Talam stated.

Before the ban on public gatherings due to Covid19 pandemic, Ruto would traverse different parts of the country almost every weekend in a chopper and would put up in expensive hotels fully funded by Uhuru’s Government, but all those privileges have gone down the drain as a result of their strained relationship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST