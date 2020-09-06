Sunday September 6, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022 seems to be unstoppable going by the drastic action he is taking to ensure he is on the ballot in the forthcoming General Elections.

Ruto’s bid is already being opposed by many senior Kenyans including his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and members of the deep state.

Members of the deep state comprise of wheeler-dealers and corrupt businessmen who surround the Head of State.

This group of men and women can do anything to stop the DP from contesting the presidency because they know he has a huge following in Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions which are popular vote baskets.

Out of the fear of being assassinated by these merciless thugs, Ruto has decided never to use any military or police planes in his countrywide tours.

Ruto fears that the deep state may use choppers or planes to assassinate him.

The DP is also using his private vehicles to travel across the country because the same group may habour intentions of eliminating him using his official Government vehicles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST