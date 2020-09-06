Saturday, 05 September 2020 – Former Kiss TV host, Grace Msalame, has left men with wishful thinking after she posted a sexy pregnancy photo.

The curvy media personality and a single mother of two, is pregnant for her former boss at Radio Africa Group, Patrick Quarcoo.

We understand that Grace started dating Patrick Quarcoo when she was working at Radio Africa Group and all her colleagues at the Lion Place based media station knew that.

In the sexy photo that she posted, Grace proved that a woman can be pregnant and still slay.

You have never seen a pregnant woman look this hot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST