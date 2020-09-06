Sunday September 6, 2020 – Digital Strategist and former State House employee, Dennis Itumbi, has revisited the alleged plot to harm the Deputy President William Ruto which was hatched at La Mada Hotel along Thika Superhighway.

Speaking during an interview on NTV, Itumbi claimed that the plot to exterminate the DP was still in place.

He claimed that he had footage of the organisers who were behind the alleged plan, and said that he will release it after exonerating himself in court.

Itumbi hinted that the sensitive footage was backed up on 18 websites that will distribute it if anything was to happen to him.

Itumbi is fighting a court case where he is accused of authoring a fake letter by President Uhuru Kenyatta raising concerns about the La Mada meeting.

The reports about the assassination plot caused the DCI to summon Cabinet Secretaries Peter Munya (Agriculture), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Water) and James Kariuki (Transport).

The Kenyan DAILY POST