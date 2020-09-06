Sunday, September 6, 2020 – A saloon car with three occupants headed to Donholm lost control and rammed into roadside barrier along Jogoo Road killing the driver on the spot.

The other two occupants escaped with minor injuries.

Cases of road crashes have been on the rise in the country recently with the World Health Organization (WHO) naming Kenya among the world’s 20 most notorious countries with the highest number of road accidents.

The report noted that road crashes are caused by speeding motorists coupled with slippery sections, illegal turning to the opposite lanes and slow moving trucks due to the hills

See the photos from the accident scene below.





