Sunday September 6, 2020 – Embattled Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to give the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party more Cabinet positions so that Kenyans can see the fruits of the handshake.

Speaking during the burial of footballer Kevin Oliech, a brother to veteran and former Harambee Stars striker, Dennis Oliech, in Seme, Kisumu County on Saturday, Sonko said that it is about time ODM leader, Raila Odinga, is accorded more recognition through Cabinet appointments.

“We want to see a genuine handshake where ODM is recognised and given more positions in Government,” Sonko said.

Before the burial, Sonko had called on the Lake region residents to rally behind the handshake, which he said will determine the next Government.

Sonko said the region stands to benefit more by fully supporting Uhuru and Raila.

“I know many youths here in Kisumu have no jobs.”

“We will ensure that the Government that is coming, the handshake Government, addresses this issue,” he said.

