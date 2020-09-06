Sunday, September 6, 2020 – Comedian turned radio host, Felix Odiwuor better known as Jalang’o, is without doubt one of the highest paid celebrities in Kenya.

And once in a while, Jalang’o, whose rags to riches story is well documented, likes to flaunt his expensive toys on social media.

While most celebrities are trying to make ends meet due to the economic downturn occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic, Jalang’o is eating life with a big spoon.

Heavy J as he calls himself, took to social media to flaunt his latest multimillion toy -a 2017 Range Rover Velar thought to be worth around Ksh15 million.

Jalang’o was spotted with the guzzler during the burial of footballer Kevin Oliech in Kisumu on Saturday, September 5th.

Check out the photos below.









