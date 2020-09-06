Saturday, 05 September 2020 – Aging COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli alias SG, has proven why he is among the most romantic men in Kenya, after he flew his young wife to a lavish vacation and camped in one of the most expensive holiday destinations in Kenya.

The flashy COTU boss and his wife have been at the Maasai Mara for the past week and they stayed at the Mahali Mzuri Safari camp, one of the best luxurious camps in the area.

Mahali Mzuri is Sir Richard Branson’s 12 tented luxury safari camp situated in the private Olare Motorogi Convervancy in the wider Maasai Mara ecosystem.

The tents are perched on a ridge overlooking the valley with a distinctive design adapted to the local terrain.

A night at the Mahali Mzuri Safari Camp costs between Ksh 296, 627 to Ksh 329, 447 per night.

For six nights, you will pay between Ksh 1, 779, 758 to Ksh 2 Million depending on the season.

For the few days that Atwoli and his wife spent at the luxurious camp, they spent nothing less than Ksh 1 million.

Here are a few photos that Mary Kilobi shared from the luxurious vacation trip.









