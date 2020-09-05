Saturday September 5, 2020 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, was grilled for 3 hours yesterday by the EACC detectives at Madison House, Upper Hill, over the multi-billion KEMSA scandal in which he has been linked to.

During the grilling, Murathe denied ever being involved in the KEMSA scandal that has dented the image of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Government.

However, he linked Deputy President William Ruto and his allies to the scandal.

He also asked investigators to seek statements from former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama, political activist Tony Gachoka and blogger Robert Alai.

On his Twitter page, Gachoka implicated the Jubilee Vice Chair, stating that he, Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s family and others, were culpable for the loss of billions in the unscrupulous dealings.

“Kenya: trust me when I tell you something and stand with me on this one, David Murathe is going down.”

“I give the Country my word of honour.”

“I will never let them (Murathe led) get away with Covidgate,” Gachoka wrote on his Twitter page.

Murathe, however, dismissed these allegations indicating that he will have sued if he wanted to but it was not worth it.

Additionally, Murathe faulted the media for publicising the matter so much that donors withdrew funds to the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST