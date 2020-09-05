Saturday September 5, 2020 – A section of MCAs from Migori County has fled the Country fearing chaos may erupt during the looming impeachment of Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.

Raila, who is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, has instructed his party MCAs to impeach the Governor who has corruption and murder cases over his shoulder.

On Friday, a number of MCAs travelled out of Migori, with some claiming that they were holding strategy meetings in Kisii, Kisumu and Nairobi in the wake of these developments.

Although majority of them asked not to be named for fear of reprisals from the party and also to avoid a backlash from residents, they claimed a lot is at stake.

Sources said Migori residents are planning to storm Migori County Assembly and beat all MCAs supporting Obado’s impeachment.

The residents accuse ODM of showing bias in the impeachment and instead urged Raila Odinga to first punish Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, who is staring at a possible life sentence over the attempted murder of DJ Evolve in January this year.

“We want ODM to punish Babu Owino before punishing Obado.”

“We will not allow Raila to bring his foolishness here,” said Moses Onyango, a Migori town resident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST