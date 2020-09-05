Saturday September 5, 2020 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Mutahi Kagwe (Health) and Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution).

Speaking in Kiambuzi, Laikipia County yesterday, Waruguru indicated that the three CSs were busy politicking and not working on projects in their specific dockets.

“We cannot allow someone who has been entrusted with the security of this country, to go round politicking.”

“Kenyans registered for Huduma numbers last year, we have not seen responsibility or heard of the way forward.”

“We are still in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead of the CS advising the President to open up the economy, he is busy looking for votes.”

“It is not wrong to do so but they have to be relieved of their duties,” Waruguru stated.

She argued that the CSs, who were aspiring to be in Government come 2022, should be relieved of their duties so that they can campaign.

“If you want a legacy, fire them because they are using Government resources to campaign and relay their 2022 ambitions,” she advised.

The legislator declared that she was neither in the Tanga Tanga faction nor in Kieleweke, adding that she only had the country’s best interest at heart.

Further, she accused Uhuru of having double standards for firing former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and allowing the rest in Cabinet to continue wooing voters.

“These people are busybodies and President, they are lying to you.”

“You need to come back and engage the people who put you in office,” she continued.

Kagwe and Matiang’i have been moving across the country in a bid to inspect counties’ Covid-19 preparedness.

During their inspection in Kisii County on Friday, August 8, the Health CS fronted Matiang’i for the country’s top seat.

“When you see a woman’s belly protruding, it obviously means that she is expectant and you do not have to be told.”

“You have to take care of the pregnancy so that you do not lose the pregnancy,” he stated.

