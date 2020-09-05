Saturday September 5, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has warned Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, against dragging his name into the controversial Kenya Medical Supply Authority (KEMSA) scandal.

On Friday, Murathe who had been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said that he told the investigators to summon Ruto to shed light on the matter.

On Tuesday night, Murathe, who was being hosted for an interview on Citizen TV, linked the DP to the looting in KEMSA.

“We have evidence that Kilig is associated with DP and his associates.”

“They (EACC) will now be calling the DP to record his statements on the matter,” Murathe said.

But in a swift rejoinder, the DP, through his Spokesman David Mugonyi, said Murathe should stop using his name to divert attention from the scandal.

“The end is nigh. Nowhere to hide. No more scapegoating,” Mugonyi said.

