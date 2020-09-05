Saturday September 5, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is going down, like it or not.

This is after Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, directly linked him to the looting of Sh4 billion at Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

During his 3 hours of grilling by EACC detectives at Madison House, Upper Hill, over the multi-billion KEMSA scandal in which he has been linked to, Murathe dropped a bombshell.

He was called to explain his ties to Kilig Limited, a company that allegedly received Ksh4 billion to supply 450,000 personal protective equipment (PPEs).

The company was registered in January and had not received such tenders before.

However, Murathe linked the DP and his allies to the scandal, telling journalists that he had gone to present evidence to the detectives.

“I know Willbroad who is a partner at Kilig and a Mr. Zhu, and I know at some time, they were not able to secure financing for the provision of the kits that they had committed.”

“They had a commitment letter from KEMSA, they transferred their shareholding to persons who are known associates of DP Ruto,” he stated.

