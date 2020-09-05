Saturday September 5, 2020 – Environment Cabinet Secretary, Keriako Tobiko, has asked Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his father to vacate the land they currently call home because it is a designated forest.

This is after Murkomen referred to him as a non- performer who was given a soft landing at the environment docket because he could not fill the shoes of a Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

“Mr. Tobiko you are a mere clerk in Jubilee government.”

“You forget so fast that you became a CS because the President was trying to get rid of you from the office of DPP.”

“You have no moral authority to lecture your boss the DP even if he is being molested by his boss.”

“First, try to be MCA,” Murkomen stated.

Angered by his sentiments, the former DPP told off Murkomen and asked him to respect other leaders, especially President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Wakati wa Mau, ati Murkomeni ndio ndume zaidi, anaenda kusema watu hawatoki, si walitoka? Yeye mwenyewe na baba yake wanaishi kwa msitu. Seneta Murkomen, anza kufunga virago uende manake msitu sio wako. (When we were evicting people from the forest, Murkomen was championing for the opposite. He even vowed that they would not vacate, but they did. He and his father live in the forest and I want to tell him to start packing his belongings.)” the angry CS stated.

Additionally, Tobiko stated that Deputy President William Ruto was a clerk to the President, who had an obligation to respect his boss.

Taking to Twitter, a fiery Murkomen suggested that the CS would only have made such sentiments with blessings from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Just because of one tweet he has exploded and now promising to revenge against me and my father.”

“Without the blessings of the President, these CSs would never have insulted the DP.”

“Ruto is not anyone’s clerk, he was jointly elected with the President and without him Uhuru would not be President,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST