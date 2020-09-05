Saturday September 5, 2020 – A number of Kikuyu community leaders have warned former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, against using the Mt Kenya electorate to seek political expediency.

Speaking on Friday, politicians led by Kirinyaga Women Representative, Purity Ngirici, urged Murathe who is also the Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman to stop using the name of the community for selfish political gain.

Ngirici also said that Murathe who is a top Jubilee Party official should resign and join ODM because he has been preaching the Orange Party gospel since 2018.

She said Murathe should be the last person to tell Deputy President William Ruto to quit Jubilee because everybody knows he is a conman and a fraudster.

“We are in Jubilee not by intimidation and naysays but by loyalty and conformity.”

“The radical propagandists led by the conman whistleblower David Murathe should exit the party and join ODM.”

“Those who are saying we should leave Jubilee did not help the party in anyway.”

“We formed this party and went around the country in search of votes.”

“They joined us only to cause disunity,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST