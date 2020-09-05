Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – Singer and media personality, Kambua Mathu, is celebrating her son’s first birthday.

The Citizen TV presenter and her husband, Jackson Mathu, welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family in late 2019 after 7 years of waiting.

Kambua confessed, while gracing the Parents Magazine in March 2020, that her son is a pure miracle baby based on the struggles they went through to become parents.

“My years of waiting were so daunting. But I wouldn’t take them back. The lessons God taught me…the encounters I have had with Him, are all priceless.

“When the pain was gut wrenching and my heart nearly drowned in tears, I never stopped believing that God would come through for me (whichever way He chose to).

“And as I hold my toto today I am reminded that God gives good gifts.

“My baby Nathaniel is a miracle; He is, as my husband likes to say, a world-changer and a history-maker.

“And I believe His life will continue to bring glory to God,” said Kambua.

Well, the adorable boy called Nathaniel Muhoro is celebrating his first birthday and Kambua cannot keep calm.

Taking to Instagram, Kambua shared a photo of her son playing with an Ipad and wrote:

“My little slice of heaven turned ONE today! Isn’t God good? Happy birthday my sweet little boy 💙💙💙””

See the photo of the adorable boy and reaction from Netizens below.









